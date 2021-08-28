Hurricane Ida now a Category 2, unlikely affect NC much

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday evening’s weather update:

Ida aiming at Louisiana

Devastation likely

Expected Carolina impacts

Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of early afternoon Saturday and is expected to continue rapidly strengthening into a major hurricane over the next 24 hours.

Satellite and radar (First Alert Weather)

Landfall is still projected along the coast of Louisiana around late afternoon/evening Sunday. However, conditions across this region will be rapidly deteriorating during the day Sunday as Tropical Storm Force winds will likely already be reaching New Orleans shortly after daybreak. In addition to the winds (which may well exceed 130mph), life-threatening storm surges of 10 - 15 feet and rainfall amounts in the 15 - 20″ range will set the stage for devastating flooding.

Beyond landfall, the latest data indicates Ida will roll up the Mississippi River, veer across Nashville, TN, possibly clip the NC mountains and shoot across VA. While this sounds ominous, it is highly unlikely this will be a repeat of Fred with 38 tornado warnings in one day and numerous fatalities from flooding in the NC mountains.

As of now, it appears rainfall amounts will only reach one to two inches in the mountains. In terms of severe weather potential, it looks limited at this point with the wider arc/path Ida will take to the west further weakening it by the time it reaches the Carolinas. The best chance for any heavier shower or thunderstorm activity will be Wednesday morning, but the timing on this can easily change as we progress toward that time frame next week.

Seven day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

Otherwise, except for some rain next Wednesday from Ida, little if any additional rain is expected over the next seven days. High heat in the mid-90s and more humidity will continue through Tuesday giving way to highs in the 80s for the remainder of next week due to the pattern shift around Ida.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

