Grand Strand restaurants leave open seat for US troops killed in Kabul airport bombing

Tavern in Surfside and Tavern at The Forest both left open seats for the 13 US troops killed in...
Tavern in Surfside and Tavern at The Forest both left open seats for the 13 US troops killed in Thursday's bombing near an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Tavern in Surfside/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand bars paid special tribute to the 13 U.S. troops killed in a deadly attack in Afghanistan’s capital city.

Both Tavern in Surfside and Tavern in the Forest both reserved seats for each of the service members at their locations Saturday. They shared the images on social media.

MORE COVERAGE | Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

“God bless, and rest in peace,” each post read.

God Bless & Rest in Peace 🇺🇸🙏❤️

Posted by Tavern in Surfside on Saturday, August 28, 2021

The gesture comes as the Pentagon released the names of the 13 service members killed. Among them were a Marine from Camp Lejeune and a soldier from Fort Bragg.

