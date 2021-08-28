NC DHHS Flu
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing

Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg, North Carolina(WNCN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WECT) - A soldier from Fort Bragg was among those killed in the attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

The 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg posted on Twitter that the sacrifices made by the soldiers and their families over the past 20 years were not in vain.

“We are not just a special operations community - we are a family.”

