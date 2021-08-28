“The Fast and the Furious” Dodge Charger ​​​​​​​that launched the franchise racing to Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Marking the 20th anniversary of the first film in the legendary “The Fast and the Furious” saga, Charlotte Motor Speedway will showcase the car that launched the iconic franchise at the Charlotte AutoFair, Sept. 9-11.

More than two decades after first appearing on the silver screen, the Fast and Furious franchise is the most successful in the history of Universal Pictures, grossing more than $6 billion and making actors like Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson household names. For all the celebrities who filled out the cast, the cars have always been the stars of the action thriller series, and perhaps none more recognized than the Dodge Charger driven by Diesel’s character Dom Toretto in the original motion picture.

Built with a 1969 Dodge Charger as the base, the car featured parts from 1968 and 1970 models, and an eye-catching Chuck Taylor Racing Engines-built motor, though the engine was never fired during production; a Hollywood slight of hand saw pre-recorded V-8 Hemi engine sounds overlayed against images of the supercharged Dodge in motion. According to Road & Track magazine, the studio built five Chargers for filming, three of which were used as stunt vehicles, bringing action-packed chase sequences to life, but ultimately resigning the once pristine American muscle cars to the junk heap.

Twenty years after gracing the big screen – and on the heels of the ninth edition of “The Fast and the Furious” collection being released earlier this summer, one of the remaining Chargers from the original film will make its way to the Charlotte AutoFair to delight car enthusiasts and movie buffs alike, joining a bevy of pristine classics in the speedway’s showcase pavilion.

MORE INFO:

The Charlotte AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway throughout the three-day show. Hours for the Sept. 9-11 Charlotte AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. A three-day weekend pass is available for just $35. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, purchase at the gate or call 800-455-FANS (3267).

