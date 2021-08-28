CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 bridge
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating what led up to a homicide Saturday evening.
Officers alerted the public about a homicide just before 6:45 p.m. along I-85 southbound by the Statesville Avenue bridge. The areas of exits 37-39 are currently shut down and travelers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. They can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.
