City of Concord seeking members to serve on ABC Board

The Concord ABC Board is an independent subdivision of the state of North Carolina, however, board members are appointed by City Council.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is currently seeking citizens interested in serving on the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board. Concord residents with a law background or experience in retail, hospitality, accounting or financial services are especially encouraged to apply. 

The current ABC Board consists of three members but the city intends to expand the Board to five members.

The Concord ABC Board is responsible for regulating the sale of liquor and maintaining and locating stores across the city.  The Board also ensures all business is conducted in a public, transparent and accountable manner, and provides for the distribution of profits from sales to the city, as well as local law enforcement and alcohol education and rehabilitation.

The Concord ABC Board is an independent subdivision of the state of North Carolina, however, board members are appointed by City Council. Appointment terms are for three years.

Individuals interested in serving on the ABC Board must submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office.  Applications are available online, or in the Clerk’s office located in City Hall at 35 Cabarrus Avenue West.

The ABC Board meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at the Operations Center located at 230 International Drive in Concord.

For more information, contact the City Clerk at 704-920-5205.

