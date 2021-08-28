100 degree+ heat index here, plus tracking Ida in the Gulf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be a hot one! Highs will reach the mid-90s but it will feel like it is over 100 degrees.

If you’re making weekend plans, make sure you factor in the heat! Highs will continue to be well above the average of 87 degrees. Actual highs will be in the mid-90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel over 100 degree. Rain shouldn’t stand in your way - but you may wish it did if it would bring some temporary cooling. Rain chances are only 10 percent through the weekend.

Hurricane Ida is the big story overall. The storm will rapidly intensify today as it moves over very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely be a category 4 storm as it gets close to land Sunday evening. However, a category 5 isn’t completely off the table. The storm looks to be headed toward Louisiana. From there, it will begin to head northeast. For now, it doesn’t appear that the storm will move right through the Carolinas but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect impacts. We will know more as the storm strengthens and then makes landfall, but heavy rain and even severe weather is a possibility by midweek.

Back to the local forecast, it will still be hot and humid on Monday and Tuesday before we are impacted by Ida. Highs will reach the mid-90s to start the workweek. Thunderstorms may start to fire by Tuesday afternoon, but the better rain chance is on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Highs will scale back to the mid-80s if Ida does bring rain.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

