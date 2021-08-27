NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wilmington PD searching for missing pregnant woman, daughter

Pregnant mother and her daughter missing
Pregnant mother and her daughter missing(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pregnant woman and her daughter.

Tania Norelli MolinceValle, 22, and her daughter Asthi Gaudalupe Portillo Molina, have only been in the country less than 30 days, according to WPD.

The mother is 5′6′' and was last seen at her sisters’ residence on Park Avenue in Wilmington wearing a red tie dye blouse with black leggings.

The mother is pregnant and due in early September.

If you see them, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Dirrel Jaquon Barber
York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

A N.C. teacher was sent home for refusing to wear a face mask.
North Carolina teacher sent home for refusing to wear mask
Groups are working to help veterans struggling with the Afghanistan conflict.
Group seeks to help veterans struggling with Afghanistan conflict
Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until...
McMaster orders flags at State Capitol be flown at half-staff for victims in Kabul attack
Group seeks to help veterans struggling with Afghanistan conflict
VIDEO: Group seeks to help veterans struggling with Afghanistan conflict