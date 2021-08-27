NC DHHS Flu
WBTV Tropical Tracker: Ida gaining strength

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Ida will cross western Cuba this afternoon on its way into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Once over very warm open water, the storm is forecast to run through a cycle of rapid intensification.

Sea surface temperatures
Sea surface temperatures(First Alert Weather)

The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as “an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone (Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, Hurricane) of at least 35 miles per hour in a 24-hour period.” A cycle of this nature often occurs in environments where the storm is over very warm seawater (at least upper 80s), low vertical shear and little land interaction.

This appears to be the case with Ida this weekend.

It is with the above in mind that a hurricane watch has been posted for coastal Louisiana and Mississippi and a tropical storm watch is now up to the east along the Alabama coast.

Tropical watches and warnings
Tropical watches and warnings(First Alert Weather)

Ida is forecast to make a U.S. landfall late Sunday along the Louisiana coast, ironically 16 years to the day when Hurricane Katrina struck the same region. The northern Gulf Coast region is bracing for winds well over 100 mph, rainfall of as much as 20 inches and large swells and storm surge Sunday and Monday.

Because this is still a developing system, there are many long-term aspects that will likely change over time. However, a broad-brush FIRST ALERT is up Tuesday through Thursday of next week, as most model data do drift the remnants of Ida into the Tennessee River Valley – west of Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area - and so we’ll have to be on guard for potential heavy rain and severe weather risks that could unfold here, most likely Wednesday into Thursday.

In the meantime, you can track Tropical Storm Ida and get updates along with the First Alert Weather Team by downloading the WBTV Weather App.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

