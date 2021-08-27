NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Storm Ida develops, with a U.S. landfall expected late Sunday

On this path, Ida is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, reaching warmer waters and strengthening into a hurricane.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Ida developed Thursday evening, and currently has winds of 40 mph, and is moving to the northwest at 14 mph. On this path, Ida is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, reaching warmer waters and strengthening into a hurricane.

Thursday, August 26th, 7:30 p.m. update:

The latest forecast track intensifies Ida into a hurricane with winds over 100 mph, with an expected landfall around the Louisiana Gulf Coast late Sunday into Sunday night.

Ida will diminish in strength after making landfall, yet will continue to churn into the Tennessee Valley bringing heavy rainfall, and a flash flooding threat. Rain from Ida is expected to move into the Carolinas midweek next week, so a First Alert has been issued Tuesday through Thursday. At this point, the bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday.

There are still questions as to how everything will come together for midweek next week, so make sure you stay weather aware.

In the Central Atlantic, there are two weather disturbances that may develop into a tropical depression this weekend.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

