‘This is a very worrying situation’: Afghan native talks airport attack, fear for family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The conflict in Afghanistan is being felt across the world and Charlotte is not immune.

At least 13 U.S. service members and more than 60 Afghans were killed in the airport attack in Kabul Thursday.

Ahmad, who did not want us to use his last name for safety – said the headlines affect him as an American, and also as a man whose family in Afghanistan continues to live in danger.

He says he saw this day coming.

“We predicted this with, we foreseen it, we saw it last week and I can say it’s just the beginning of a new era. So, we’re going to see worse than this incident, we’re going to see a lot worse than this,” he said.

The reason why, he says, is the Taliban. Earlier this month, the Taliban had a takeover of the Afghanistan government.

“The Taliban, the crime, the killings, the shedding of blood is in their blood,” Ahmad said. “Afghanistan under the Taliban rules is just like a prison. Everybody in a prison would like to flee the prison so the people rushing to the airport, most of them don’t have any type of documentation to prove they work for the coalition forces. They just don’t want to live under the Taliban regime.”

Thursday night, President Joe Biden delivered a message, reassuring that the mission to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies is not over.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists, will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation,” Biden said.

But for Ahmad, thousands of miles away from what we see on TV, he does worry. For his home country, and his family still living there.

“Yeah, this is a very worrying situation for all us especially for people who have their relatives living there in fear. At any time, at any moment, worst...the unexpected. Any moment they could lose their lives,” he said.

A heartbreaking situation.

“If you’ve never been in Afghanistan, don’t judge the people rushing to the airport, please,” Ahmad said.

