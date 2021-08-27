Third person charged in murder of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD detectives have charged a third person in the Aug. 6 murder of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte.

Police arrested Joseph Morris Truesdale on Aug. 26 for an unrelated warrant. After his arrest, Truesdale was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview with Homicide Detectives.

Following the interview, he was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm Into occupied property, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm Into occupied conveyance in operation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon.

The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road on Aug. 6.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found Roddey with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Christian Boetius was previously arrested on Aug. 12. Officers apprehended Boetius without incident for an unrelated warrant. Boetius was charged with murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm Into occupied property, and two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm Into occupied conveyance in operation.

CMPD later arrested 22-year-old Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson for his involvement on Aug. 12. Wilson-Johnson was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied conveyance in operation.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

