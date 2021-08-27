State, U.S. flags to fly at half staff in honor of Kabul attack victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - In the wake of the deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff.

The order takes place immediately and runs through sunset Monday, Aug. 30. It’s intended to honor the victims of two attacks Aug. 26 in Kabul.

Close to 200 people have died with the final number of victims not yet confirmed.

“August 26 was a tragic day for our country. Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul,” Cooper said in a prepared statement.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff through Monday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.