Sizzling weekend with a First Alert for tropical impacts next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the mid-90s through the weekend with a stray shower or storm possible.

A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring rain to the Carolinas.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Highs around 95° Saturday and Sunday; stray storm possible.

First Alert midweek next week, with tropical rain possible.

Ida is forecasted to be a major hurricane, with a Louisiana landfall late Sunday.

Jason Myers Friday evening forecast (WBTV)

Warm and muggy conditions will continue through early tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling to around 70 degrees.

The weekend looks to remain hot, with high temperatures hovering around 95 degrees for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and a stray storm possible. Afternoon heat indices will approach 100 degrees!

Hurricane Ida is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend, with a landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast Sunday evening into Sunday night, with forecasted winds of 140 mph (category 4 hurricane).

Afternoon temperatures look to stay hot for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The remnants of Ida will move into the Tennessee Valley by midweek, bringing heavy rain for parts of the Carolinas.

A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, with the best chance of rain late Tuesday through Thursday. With the increased chance for rain, high temperatures will get back into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat this weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.