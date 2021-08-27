PowerHouse Recycling expanding in Rowan County

SALISBURY N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced Friday that PowerHouse Recycling Inc. is expanding in Rowan County, creating 50 new jobs with $5 million of capital investment.

Originally founded in Salisbury in 2008, PowerHouse has invested in a new facility at 1325 Litton Drive, and is hiring for new positions as truck drivers, e-commerce testers, e-commerce procurement and warehouse labor. Positions range from $12 to $20 per hour.

Those positions are available at powerhouserecycling.com.

“PowerHouse Recycling Inc. has operated in Rowan County for over a decade and is where most of our 150 employees call home,” said Brett Henderson, PowerHouse Recycling Vice President. “The geographical location has allowed PHR to efficiently service the major cities in North Carolina, as well as our clientele in South Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. We are excited for this next phase of growth and are actively hiring an additional fifty employees in 2021 with full-time work, a healthcare plan, a 401k with a company match program, as well as other benefits.”

PowerHouse offers a wide range of services, including electronics recycling, asset management, data destruction, full-service pick-ups, warehouse solutions, cell phone recycling and data center cleanouts. PHR is Responsible Recycling certified and e-Steward certified, marking their commitment to surpassing environmentally-friendly recycling standards.

“We now operate multiple facilities in Rowan County, just shy of a quarter million square feet between both addresses, and will continue our capital expenditure within the county as we grow our business and create jobs,” Henderson added.

PowerHouse has already invested more than $4.5 million into its new facility, with another $500,000 of expenditure in machinery still anticipated.

“PowerHouse Recycling has been a valued partner and employer in Rowan for many years and we appreciate their investment in Rowan County and the community,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “This expansion not only brings new jobs and economic benefits to Rowan County, but also emphasizes the success and value of eco-friendly businesses that will make the world a better place for future generations.”

PowerHouse Recycling, Inc. was founded in 2008 in Salisbury, and is a market leader in certified electronics recycling and IT asset management services. Recognizing a need for high levels of customer service in the eWaste industry, PowerHouse Recycling Inc’s upper management, who hold over 25 years of combined experience in IT asset management, set out to develop a customer first, high level of service brand.

Through recycling efficiencies, diverse skill sets, and endless research of materials markets, PowerHouse Recycling, Inc is able to offer a wide range of services to accompany certified electronics recycling often at no cost to the client.

Full service pick-ups, on-site hard drive shredding, and data center clean outs are just a few of many services Powerhouse Recycling offers to a wide range of industries. Based out of North Carolina, we service businesses all over the country

