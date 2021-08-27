Panthers acquire Ryan Santoso from Giants for 2022 pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have acquired placekicker-punter Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

The Giants announced the deal Thursday after completing two days of practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Santoso, who has had an outstanding training camp, just didn’t fit in with the Giants because of the presence of former Panthers placekicker Graham Gano and punter Riley Dixon.

Gano, who kicked for Carolina from 2012-18, made 31 of 32 field-goal attempts last season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)