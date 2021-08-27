NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers acquire Ryan Santoso from Giants for 2022 pick

Carolina Panthers Logo
Carolina Panthers Logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have acquired placekicker-punter Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

The Giants announced the deal Thursday after completing two days of practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Santoso, who has had an outstanding training camp, just didn’t fit in with the Giants because of the presence of former Panthers placekicker Graham Gano and punter Riley Dixon.

Gano, who kicked for Carolina from 2012-18, made 31 of 32 field-goal attempts last season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Michael Rashad Payne, right, poses with his brother, Eszavion Franklin, left. Payne died in a...
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown

Latest News

Joey Slye went a disappointing 2 for 5 kicking field goals in Wednesday's practice.
Kicking woes continue for Joey Slye in Wednesday’s practice
The Carolina Panthers traded Denzel Perryman to Las Vegas for a swap of draft picks.
Raiders acquire LB Denzel Perryman from Panthers
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford,...
Blaney takes lead on final restart, holds on to win Michigan
South Pointe started their quest to win the Rock Hill City Championship with a victory over...
South Pointe at Northwestern