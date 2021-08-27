Officials to try and repair damaged dam on Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway

This article has 368 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 50 seconds.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - Blue Ridge Parkway officials say staff will try to repair a damaged dam on Price Lake Friday.

To safely attempt the repair, officials say the parkway will close at Milepost 297, between the entrances to Price Park Campground and the Price Park Picnic Area.

The closure will go into effect at 9 a.m.Friday and is estimated to last about five hours.

While repair work is underway, this section of the parkway will be closed to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians. Park staff will be on site to help visitors navigate the closure area safely.

If normal gate function is restored Friday, park staff will conduct a thorough inspection of the dam while the water is low, and then begin the process of restoring the lake to normal levels.

It is estimated to take approximately two weeks for water levels to return to normal.

The lake will remain closed to all uses, including fishing, boating, and all other activities, while lake levels are restored. An area closure is in effect at the lake, and violations of this closure can result in fines.

Officials say a variety of hazards can be found on the lakebed which create a dangerous situation for anyone who enters the lake.

“The public’s cooperation with these closures is important to personal safety as well as the protection of parkway resources,” a press release read.

If it is determined that more extensive repair work is needed, officials say park staff will begin planning that work and an extended closure period is anticipated.

Once the road opens Friday afternoon, updates regarding the repair attempt will be provided.

Price Lake at Julian Price Memorial Park, along the Blue Ridge Parkway and near Blowing Rock, has drained down to just a few streams and a small pond in recent days.

On Aug. 18, once Tropical Storm Fred had moved out of the region, officials say park staff attempted to close the slide gate. The gate did not close and staff realized the gate had suffered a mechanical failure.

As a result, water that would normally be impounded by the Price Lake Dam was released through the open gate, causing the lake water level to drop approximately 15 feet below its normal level.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.