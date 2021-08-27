NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officers respond to ‘active police situation’ at Hough High School

A tweet from the Cornelius Police Department asks drivers to avoid the Bailey Road area at this time.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(123RF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Law enforcement has responded to an active police situation at Hough High School in Cornelius, authorities said.

A tweet from the Cornelius Police Department asks drivers to avoid the Bailey Road area at this time.

Parents are being directed to Bailey Road Park.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
FILE
Multiple injured in Iredell Co. school bus crash

Latest News

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle.
CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones speaks at a city council meeting.
Charlotte city manager to re-file ethics forms after WBTV investigation
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records second consecutive day of 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Crews are responding to Lake Norman where a person is in the water close to an island off...
Crews responding to Lake Norman for a ‘serious medical call’