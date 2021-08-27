Novant Health reopening East Charlotte COVID-19 testing site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health is reopening its COVID-19 testing location in East Mecklenburg following increased demand.

The testing site at the Triangle Shopping Center, located at 6070 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte, will reopen on Monday, Aug. 30, a press release stated.

It will operate Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted, health officials said. Rapid tests are not available at this location.

Novant Health staff will administer tests for asymptomatic patients with potential exposure and symptomatic patients.

Asymptomatic patients seeking travel, return-to-work or return-to-school clearance are asked to use the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s test site finder to find a location that better suits their needs, the release stated.

Those seeking a test do not have to be a Novant Health patient to schedule an appointment.

Novant Health patients can schedule an appointment through their MyChart account.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.