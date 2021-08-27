NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina teacher sent home for refusing to wear mask

She was told to stay alone in her classroom for several hours before being sent home.
A N.C. teacher was sent home for refusing to wear a face mask.
A N.C. teacher was sent home for refusing to wear a face mask.(Audrius Merfeldas | WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina high school teacher has been sent home for refusing to wear a mask as required by her school district.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Aurora Preston, who teaches at South Johnston High School, said she had worn a face mask in the previous school year, but now doesn’t think they work in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

The newspaper reported that Preston showed up maskless last week for a teacher workday to prepare for the new school year.

She was told to stay alone in her classroom for several hours before being sent home.

