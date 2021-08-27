Multiple injured in Iredell Co. school bus crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Iredell County.

According to details from Iredell Communications, the crash happened at Houpe Road and Shumaker Driver.

Dispatchers said there are possibly 11 people injured. According to a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, reports are that the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the school district, the bus was hauling East Iredell Middle School students at the time of the crash in Statesville.

“Several individuals were transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital with minor injuries,” a message from the district stated. “At this time, the students from bus 255 are with Principal Kathy Walker, waiting for another bus to pick them up and transport them to school.”

District staff said the crash was the result of a vehicle hitting the school bus from behind.

