NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19

By Christine Stanwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Kendra Johnson is leaning on her faith after losing her 13-year-old son to COVID-19.

“I got to tell him, “Mama’s here. Don’t be scared,” and then I heard about a minute later, maybe I heard him say, ‘call it. Call it at 6:03,’” Johnson said.

The time of her son’s death is forever etched in Johnson’s mind.

Clarence “Tre” Johnson III was about to start eighth grade.

“He was truly loved by a whole lot of people, and that makes us happy, you know, makes us really happy and sad at the same time,” Johnson said. “You know it’s bittersweet because he was such a happy kid.”

Johnson said her family tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, but Tre was hit the hardest.

“He was a pretty big boy, and I was I was scared that if he caught it, something like this would happen,” Johnson said. “We did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight. It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

Johnson is at peace that she will see Tre again one day.

“There was nothing I could really do but try to save my baby, you know. I know it ain’t in my hands. I mean that’s God’s hands,” Johnson said through tears. “We know he’s home. We’ll see him again one day. We believe we’ll see him again one day.”

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Dirrel Jaquon Barber
York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
FILE
Multiple injured in Iredell Co. school bus crash
Gov. Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state buildings, grounds and facilities to be...
State, U.S. flags to fly at half staff in honor of Kabul attack victims
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19