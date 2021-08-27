NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

McMaster orders flags at State Capitol be flown at half-staff for victims in Kabul attack

Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until...
Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30 in honor of the victims killed in the Kabul attack.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30 in honor of the victims killed in the Kabul attack.

McMaster has also requested that flags over state buildings be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s office said the order follows President Joe Biden’s order that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and military and federal buildings in the country as a mark of respect for U.S. service members and other victims killed in the attack.

According to the Associated Press, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Dirrel Jaquon Barber
York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two...
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense.
‘This is a very worrying situation’: Afghan native talks airport attack, fear for family
The Stafford Slave Cabin is the last known slave dwelling in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg’s last slave cabin may soon be designated as a local historic landmark
Incentive paired with getting COVID-19 vaccine drawing more crowds in Cleveland County
Incentive paired with getting COVID-19 vaccine drawing more crowds in Cleveland County
‘We foreseen it’: Afghan native talks airport attack, fear for family
‘We foreseen it’: Afghan native talks airport attack, fear for family