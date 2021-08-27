McMaster orders flags at State Capitol be flown at half-staff for victims in Kabul attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30 in honor of the victims killed in the Kabul attack.

McMaster has also requested that flags over state buildings be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s office said the order follows President Joe Biden’s order that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and military and federal buildings in the country as a mark of respect for U.S. service members and other victims killed in the attack.

According to the Associated Press, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the President of the United States has ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) August 26, 2021

