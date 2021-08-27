NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster Co. school board holding meeting amidst rising COVID-19 cases

The meeting comes as the district is dealing with rising cases and more than 1,000 students under quarantine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster County Schools will have a special-called meeting Friday morning to discuss Covid-19 procedures.

Board members are set to discuss several items, including a virtual learning option, which is something many parents want to know about.

Other topics include the new mask mandate for buses announced by the South Carolina Department of Education Thursday, and whether to allow parents to bring their child back to school from quarantine early in specific situations.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the district board room.

