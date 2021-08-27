NC DHHS Flu
Hurricane Ida: Forecasted to become a major hurricane at landfall

Ida is expected to become a category four hurricane, with winds of 140 mph at landfall Sunday evening
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ida continues to gain strength and is expected to have rapid intensification this weekend as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

At 5 pm Friday, Ida has winds of 80 mph, and is moving northwest at 15 mph. Ida is expected to become a category four hurricane, with winds of 140 mph at landfall Sunday evening.

The Louisiana Gulf Coast has the highest threat for a late Sunday landfall, near where Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years ago, on August 29th, 2005.

Ida will diminish in strength after making landfall, yet will continue to churn into the Tennessee Valley bringing heavy rainfall, and a flash flooding threat.

Rain from Ida is expected to move into the Carolinas midweek next week, so a First Alert has been issued late Tuesday through Thursday.

At this point, the bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday.

There are still questions as to how everything will come together for midweek next week, so make sure you stay up-to-date on the latest forecast track of Ida.

In the Central Atlantic, there are two weather disturbances that may develop into a tropical depression this weekend.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

