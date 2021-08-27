Hot here and in the tropics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more heat and more humidity with just the slightest chance for a lone, late-day thunderstorm.

Scorching heat and tropical humidity

Heat Index topping 100 degrees

Rain chances on the low side

Ida forecast to be major Hurricane

High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90s again this afternoon with the heat index close to 100 degrees for several hours this afternoon.

There’s very little change in this forecast going forward.

Today is day 9 of our current heatwave in #CLT. The high heat & tropical humidity will linger for at least another 4 days before more clouds, showers & storms enter the picture along with cooler temps in the 80s during the middle part of next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oxPDaDu9RF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 27, 2021

Sunshine will dominate from over the weekend and right through early next week with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the rain chances will be low, but the heat and humidity will be stifling. Plan accordingly and keep an eye on pets, the elderly, and young children who are all more susceptible to heat exhaustion.

Looking at the tropics, Tropical Storm Ida will cross western Cuba this afternoon before tracking northwest into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Ida will likely rapidly strengthen, and the forecast brings Ida into Louisiana late Sunday as a major hurricane with winds well over 100 miles per hour.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

There are still a lot of questions as to how this storm will develop and how it may impact the Carolinas, but if it does, it will probably be during the middle part of next week with heavy rain and potentially severe weather.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

