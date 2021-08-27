Group seeks to help veterans struggling with Afghanistan conflict

This article has 209 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Efforts are underway to help veterans struggling with what is happening in Afghanistan, a conflict that saw at least 13 U.S. service members and more than 60 Afghans killed in Thursday’s attack at Kabul Airport.

This comes as officials with Veterans Affairs say 22 veterans die from suicide every day.

In an effort to help, the Independence Fund is hosting a weekend-long event named Operation Resiliency that is connecting veterans from around the country in Charlotte.

For veterans, there are numbers they can call or text if they need help. That information can be found below.

There are resources available for veterans who are struggling. (Source: WBTV)

“Anytime you go through traumatic events, especially as a group, within that group you can relate. To come back and reunion like this and see some of those people that went through some of those same experiences you did is very helpful for everyone’s mental health,” veteran Shawn Donahue said.

Each year, more than 6,000 veterans take their own lives. Out of that fact, Operation Resiliency was born to help offer support, including mental health resources to veterans and their families.

