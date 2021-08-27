NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Cooper seeks major disaster declaration for western N.C. counties after Tropical Storm Fred

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina.(New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Friday requested the federal government issue a major disaster declaration for western North Carolina after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused extensive flooding and landslides in the region.

“The people of Western North Carolina took a devastating blow from Tropical Storm Fred’s flooding,” said Cooper. “Federal assistance is needed to help rebuild and become more resilient ahead of future storms.”

Five people died as a result of the storm and one person remains missing. Damage assessment is still underway, but so far damages are estimated to exceed $20 million to infrastructure alone across the western counties.

Cooper requested the Individual Assistance program to support homeowners and renters in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties and the Public Assistance program to reimburse costs for repairs to public facilities and infrastructure in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

If granted, the Individual Assistance program would provide financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by the disaster.

The Public Assistance program would provide reimbursement to local governments and publicly-owned utilities for the costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly-owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.

Read the governor’s request letter HERE.

