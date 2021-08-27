Gift cards to be distributed at Cleveland County vaccination clinic Friday

KINGSTOWN, N.C. (WBTV) - Gift cards will be distributed to people who get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Palmer Grove Baptist Church in Kingstown Friday morning.

A vaccination clinic is being held at the church. The clinic is being organized by elected leaders from Kingstown as well as Cleveland County Public Health Center. Sharon Martin, the mayor pro tempore in Kingstown, has helped to make the event possible.

Martin said that organizers were hoping that 50 people would register for the event, but more than 160 people have already signed up to get vaccinated.

“I want to protect people that are around me. I want to protect people that are in my house and I want the whole neighborhood to be protected,” said Martin.

Martin said people who get vaccinated will receive a $100 gift card and people who bring others to get vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

According to COVID-19 metrics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Cleveland County is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, the data shows that only 38 percent of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated.

Renaldo Camp, a Kingstown native, said he got vaccinated while serving a sentence in federal prison.

“I just got out of the federal penitentiary and before you even come home, they offer the shot to you and advise anybody to take that shot,” said Camp.

Tirus Toms, a 22-year-old Kingtown resident, said he plans to get the shot because he is about to father a baby boy.

“I do got a son so at the end of the day, I want him to be protected like I’m protected,” said Toms.

Martin said all are welcome at Friday’s clinic.

”Anybody is free to come. It doesn’t matter if you have an appointment or not, just please come. Just come on to Kingstown at Palmer Grove Baptist Church,” said Martin.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.