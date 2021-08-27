Despite spring freeze, there are apples in Lincoln County and picking is underway

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite a freeze when temperatures hit the low 20s back in the spring, and most farmers thought apple buds were destroyed - there is an apple crop on some farms in Lincoln County.

At Knob Creek Orchards, farmer Jeff Crotts says he has about 30 percent of a crop.

That’s enough to pick and pickers were busy this week filling bins.

Some of the apples that survived the freeze show some damage because of it. Brown spots and brown rings are on many.

Those apples will wind up at processors for juice.

There are enough apples, though, that appear perfect.

There are bags and boxes of them already at the Knob Creek Roadside Stand.

Crotts says he never thought he would be selling apples this year but added, “Once you think you’ve figured out mother nature, she deals you another hand.”

This time around, it’s a winning hand, he thinks.

