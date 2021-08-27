Crews responding to Lake Norman for a ‘serious medical call’

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to Lake Norman for what crews are calling a “serious medical call” involving a person in the water.

The incident is taking place on an island near Washam Road in Mooresville. The call was initially for Island Forest Drive on the other side of the lake.

*LAKE NORMAN* Our Station 2 is responding to assist Cornelius FD & PD with a serious medical call, on lake norman, patient is in the water off Island Forest Drive (Cornelius). Please use caution and #Yield to any responding units. #MoveOver #LKN — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 27, 2021

Agencies from Iredell County are handling the incident.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing situation. Check back on WBTV.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.