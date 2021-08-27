NC DHHS Flu
Crews responding to Lake Norman for a 'serious medical call'

Crews are responding to Lake Norman where a person is in the water close to an island off...
Crews are responding to Lake Norman where a person is in the water close to an island off Washam Road.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to Lake Norman for what crews are calling a “serious medical call” involving a person in the water.

The incident is taking place on an island near Washam Road in Mooresville. The call was initially for Island Forest Drive on the other side of the lake.

Agencies from Iredell County are handling the incident.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing situation. Check back on WBTV.com for the latest information.

