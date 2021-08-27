Crews responding to Lake Norman for a ‘serious medical call’
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to Lake Norman for what crews are calling a “serious medical call” involving a person in the water.
The incident is taking place on an island near Washam Road in Mooresville. The call was initially for Island Forest Drive on the other side of the lake.
Agencies from Iredell County are handling the incident.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing situation. Check back on WBTV.com for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.