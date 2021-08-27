NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS parents battling bus delays during first week of school, drivers in high demand

Bus drivers are one of the four critical shortages in the district including substitute teachers, HVAC employees, and exceptional children teachers.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families are trying to work through delays during the first week of school.

According to CMS, nearly 90 positions are open, which also includes drivers who are on leave. District leaders said the driver shortage did play a role in first-day delays on Wednesday.

Bus drivers are one of the four critical shortages in the district including substitute teachers, HVAC employees, and exceptional children teachers.

CMS asks for patience after first-day bus delays

Emily Lay has three kids in CMS. As a stay-at-home mom, she doesn’t have the flexibility to drive all of them to school.

“I was relying on the bus transportation,” Lay said.

Lay says she was prepared for the transportation department and school phones to be ringing off the hook and expected minor delays but says she didn’t expect the lengthy delays.

“What I didn’t anticipate is standing at the bus stop for literally an hour in the pouring down rain waiting for my son. Finally, he got home, his bus arrived at about 5:30,” Lay said as she waited for her middle schooler to get home.

That wasn’t Lay’s only issue. She says her oldest school son said students were standing up in the aisle and sitting four students to a seat.

According to the CMS School Bus Safety Policies, students must remain seated at all times when the bus is moving.

CMS SCHOOL BUS SAFETY

In February, WBTV spoke to Transportation Director Adam Johnson about COVID-19 protocols.

Under the state guidelines at that time, elementary school students can ride with up to two to three students in a seat which follows the state guidelines on least restrictive social distancing for K-5 students. Middle and high schoolers can only ride one person to a seat.

Current state guidance updated on August 26, recommends creating distance between children on school buses, allowing 3 feet of social distancing between students, and 6 feet of social distancing between students and drivers while seated on vehicles.

STRONG SCHOOLS NC PUBLIC HEALTH TOOLKIT

Lay also said she is requesting a change to her two elementary student’s stop which she says is 15 minutes away from their home.

If you want to change your child’s stop, you can fill out a transportation request form here.

Other parents say their children waited at the bus stop for thirty to forty-five minutes - making them late to school.

Others say it took over an hour longer to get home.

Shannon Peters has four sons in CMS, she dropped two off this week, and one only rode the bus in the morning but says her last child didn’t have a seamless experience.

“He was there until 8:30 a.m. when I left to drop off the other boys to school. He called me and he’s like the bus just passed,” Peters said.

Peters says it’s good to keep up with the bus numbers, substitutes and exact locations which is why she’s using the free “Here Comes the Bus App.”

“When it came out it was awesome because you can literally update and see if the bus tracker is on,” Peters said.

The district code for the app is 73877 and you must also have your child’s student ID number to sign up.

Here Comes the Bus App

If you have any further questions and concerns, please feel free to contact the Synovia “Here Comes The Bus” app hotline at 1-844-854-9316 and or contact the CMS Transportation Department at 980-343-6715.

CMS is down nearly 90 drivers and is asking families to have grace - Peters says that’s all she can do as the district works to hire and straighten out delays.

“I feel like just have patience maybe within that first month,” Peters said.

CMS is currently offering a $1,000 recruitment and retention incentive for those looking to become bus drivers for the district.

According to CMS, the bus driver recruitment bonus will be $1,000 for all new drivers who have a start date this school year and who participate in a training class no later than Sept. 30.

If you are interested in becoming a bus driver, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tweet from the Cornelius Police Department asks drivers to avoid the Bailey Road area at this...
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat prompts evacuation, heavy police presence at Hough High School
The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.

Latest News

Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
John Krolak, Frank Lauer, Sr., 74, Frank Mungo, 86, Franklin McKenzie, 68, Judy Mason, 73 and...
Final victim found and identified after historic flooding in western North Carolina
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle.
CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year
The Lancaster County School Board is holding a special meeting Friday morning.
Lancaster Co. school board votes on 10-day quarantine, down from 14
Despite a freeze when temperatures hit the low 20s back in the spring, and most farmers thought...
Despite spring freeze, there are apples in Lincoln County and picking is underway