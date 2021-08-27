NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department addressed the media Friday about a “very busy week for the first three days of school.”
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department addressed the media Friday about a “very busy week for the first three days of school.”

During the briefing, department representatives discussed incidents they’ve responded to at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high schools over the first three days of class.

At Mallard Creek High School, two students got into a fight following a necklace being pulled, officers said. School administers detained one of them and a gun stolen from Shelby was found during a search of the juvenile’s bookbag, according to the CMPD.

Police said one student threatened another at West Mecklenburg High School. That child was found after a BB gun was found in a book bag, according to law enforcement.

Friday morning at West Charlotte High School, a report was made after students were seen around a car on school property with firearms, according to the CMPD. Officers said they found three firearms in the vehicle and one juvenile was arrested.

Finally, a fight that broke out at Harding University High on Thursday carried over into Friday, police said. The initial fight was broken up and the two involved were sent home, according to the CMPD. Law enforcement said they fought again Friday and both were suspended.

CMPD officials noted this is they first time schools have had full attendance in over a year. They stress that if people say something, they should call 911.

“Safety is our most highest priority,” a CMS representative said, adding they are hoping to start random safety screenings next week.

Hoping to start random safety screenings next week.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
FILE
Multiple injured in Iredell Co. school bus crash

Latest News

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones speaks at a city council meeting.
Charlotte city manager to re-file ethics forms after WBTV investigation
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records second consecutive day of 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Crews are responding to Lake Norman where a person is in the water close to an island off...
Crews responding to Lake Norman for a ‘serious medical call’
Generic police lights
Officers respond to ‘active police situation’ at Hough High School