CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department addressed the media Friday about a “very busy week for the first three days of school.”

During the briefing, department representatives discussed incidents they’ve responded to at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high schools over the first three days of class.

At Mallard Creek High School, two students got into a fight following a necklace being pulled, officers said. School administers detained one of them and a gun stolen from Shelby was found during a search of the juvenile’s bookbag, according to the CMPD.

Police said one student threatened another at West Mecklenburg High School. That child was found after a BB gun was found in a book bag, according to law enforcement.

Friday morning at West Charlotte High School, a report was made after students were seen around a car on school property with firearms, according to the CMPD. Officers said they found three firearms in the vehicle and one juvenile was arrested.

Finally, a fight that broke out at Harding University High on Thursday carried over into Friday, police said. The initial fight was broken up and the two involved were sent home, according to the CMPD. Law enforcement said they fought again Friday and both were suspended.

CMPD officials noted this is they first time schools have had full attendance in over a year. They stress that if people say something, they should call 911.

“Safety is our most highest priority,” a CMS representative said, adding they are hoping to start random safety screenings next week.

Hoping to start random safety screenings next week.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.