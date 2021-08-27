NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; nearly 650K received additional vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla....
New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Dirrel Jaquon Barber
York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

Latest News

The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
FILE
Multiple injured in Iredell Co. school bus crash
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
Gov. Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state buildings, grounds and facilities to be...
State, U.S. flags to fly at half staff in honor of Kabul attack victims
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19