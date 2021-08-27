23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 23-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the Kabul airport attack, his family told WVLT News Friday evening. Ryan Knauss was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack.

Knauss attended Gibbs High School before joining the Army, his grandmother said. She also said he enrolled right after his graduation.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen, and also ended in the deaths of 60 Afghans. President Joe Biden promised to strike back at the extremists who killed the 13 Americans.

Knauss had only been in the country for a week before his death, and had previously spent nine months in Afghanistan, his grandmother said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement on Twitter about Knauss.

Ryan and his fellow service members represent the best of America--patriots willing to give up their lives in defense of our great nation. We can never thank them enough. Crystal and I extend our hearts to the Knauss family and the Gibbs community. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 27, 2021

Congressman Tim Burchett also released a statement mourning the death of Knauss, saying he was a hero.

“Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is my prayers,” Rep. Burchett said in the statement.

No local funeral arrangements have been made at this time, family members said. Knauss will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

