York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This article has 97 words with a read time of approximately 29 seconds.
CATAWBA, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies are searching for a man wanted in an attempted murder.
Deputies are asking the public to help them find Dirrel Jaquon Barber, 21, of Rock Hill. S.C. He is described as a 6′5″ Black man, weighing around 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a cross below his left eye.
Barber is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime taking place Aug. 24 on Mackey Lane in Catawba, S.C.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 803-628-3059.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.