York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

CATAWBA, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies are searching for a man wanted in an attempted murder.

Deputies are asking the public to help them find Dirrel Jaquon Barber, 21, of Rock Hill. S.C. He is described as a 6′5″ Black man, weighing around 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a cross below his left eye.

WANTED: Dirrel Jaquon Barber is #wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. The incident happened on August 24, 2021 on Mackey Ln., Catawba, SC. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/A9oF2HfXyF — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) August 26, 2021

Barber is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime taking place Aug. 24 on Mackey Lane in Catawba, S.C.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 803-628-3059.

