Why are some patients being “redirected” away from Novant Health Rowan?

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer called WBTV on Thursday to express concern about some patients being diverted, or redirected, away from the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The concern the viewer had was that the redirection, particularly of patients being transported by ambulance, would result in delays for treatment.

WBTV reached out to Novant Health for an answer to the viewer’s question. Novant Health responded with the following statement:

Diversion, which we refer to as redirection, is a standard practice used by health care systems to effectively manage high emergency department and inpatient bed wait times.

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center may go on diversion for several hours at a time to ensure our continued ability to provide the safest care to patients. We do coordinate within our system as well as with Rowan County EMS and local hospitals.

Like health care systems across the country, Novant Health is experiencing high volumes in all of our emergency departments, and community members should expect higher than usual wait time.

COVID-19 is contributing to our ED capacity and our hospitals today are on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases we saw earlier in the year. This surge is still preventable, and we continue to urge everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

As a reminder, emergency departments are not the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test. We ask for anyone seeking a COVID-19 test to please visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

WBTV did find other examples across the country of redirection. In one example, Sacramento County, CA, public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasiry told reporters on Wednesday that the county was working along with the state to find additional beds “which could mean having to transport them to another county.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Rowan County was one of the highest since the start of the pandemic.

There were 264 new positive cases in Rowan County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That increase was higher than every neighboring county and one of the highest increases statewide.

Rowan County has recorded 1,891 positive cases during the last two weeks, There have been 20,617 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. 337 deaths have been reported in Rowan due to complications related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Cabarrus Health Alliance issued an advisory urging residents and visitors to wear masks inside, and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. Cabarrus County has experienced a 200% increase of new COVID-19 cases in the last 2 weeks, and is averaging 800 news cases per week. The percent of positivity has spiked drastically from 2.4% to 14.2% in two months.

North Carolina health leaders recorded more than 8,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

With 8,620 newly-reported cases, the state also reported 3,552 people in the hospital due to the virus.

To date, there have been 1,181,57191 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 14,272 in North Carolina.

