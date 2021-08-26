NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Michael Rashad Payne, right, poses with his brother, Eszavion Franklin, left. Payne died in a...
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.
Man arrested after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
A former officer heard the gunfire from the early morning Thursday shooting near the Kankakee,...
Illnois shooting witness heard gunshots, saw people lying in street
FILE - Students are usually eligible for loan forgiveness if they attended a college within 120...
Loan forgiveness offered to more former ITT Tech students
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says
How to know when to go to urgent care, the emergency department, or your doctor
How to know when to go to urgent care, the emergency department, or your doctor