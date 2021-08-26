Rowan deputy spots gap in law regarding sex offenders, works with legislators to get it changed

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy in Rowan County who oversaw the Sex Offender Registry made a surprising discovery about a North Carolina law. The way the law was written, someone convicted of possessing child pornography was not prohibited from going to parks, schools, or anywhere that children might gather.

This deputy decided to do something about, and his efforts paid off in a bill singed by the Governor this week.

Sergeant Johnny Lombard said he just didn’t think it was right. He was comparing two sex offenders on the state’s Sex Offender Registry when he noticed that while one that didn’t appear to be a threat to children was banned from any place where children would be, another who specifically targeted children, had no such restrictions.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Lombard said.

That was the spark that drove Lombard to push for a change in state law when it comes to sex offenders. Lombard noticed that a man convicted of sexual battery against an adult victim was prohibited from being on school property or any other place frequented by children. Lombard also noticed that Stanley Champion, who was convicted of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, had no restrictions when it came to going to places where children would be present.

“In essence, someone convicted of child pornography could go to a youth football game and sit and watch the children, basketball game or they can go to a playground, but with this, it would prevent them from doing that,” Lombard said. “I looked at the statute and he was able to go onto school property. "

That means sex offenders like Champion who had specially targeted children were not restricted from visiting places where they would likely find children.

Lombard contacted State House representative Harry Warren, (R-Rowan), who also recognized what appeared to a gap in the existing law. It took several months, but eventually House Bill 84 (Sex Offender Premises Restrictions) found very strong bipartisan support in Raleigh and with law enforcement across the state.

“The sheriff’s association got behind it and they supported it,” Lombard noted.

On Monday Roy Cooper signed the bill into law, effective in December.

“It makes you feel good,” Lombard said. “I’m kind of excited, especially when you have, for it to pass the Senate and the House unanimously and how politics is today, it must be a no-brainer.”

