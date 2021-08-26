NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College introduces Basic Professional Security Officer training program

Classes prepare students for employment in the private security profession
Classes prepare students for employment in the private security profession
Classes prepare students for employment in the private security profession(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering a new program that prepares students for employment in the private security profession. The Basic Professional Security Officer program includes instruction and training for several different government and industry certifications, as well as an introduction to local employers through a job fair at the end of the course.

The program covers rules, regulations and standards for employment as a professional security guard in North Carolina, ensuring that students develop the knowledge and skills to carry out the important mission of protecting people, property and information with expertise. Topics and training include fire and emergency medical response, emergency evacuation procedures, de-escalation techniques, ethics and communication, asset protection, controlled substances, patrol procedures, traffic control, legal protocols, and more.

Students in the 96-credit hour program are eligible for tuition coverage through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. GEER, a program of the U.S. Department of Education, allows educational institutions to provide scholarships to eligible students enrolling in high-demand workforce training programs within specific pathways.

At the conclusion of the Basic Professional Security Officer program, students will be invited to attend a job fair where they can meet local and state security employers.

“Professional, well-trained security professionals are critical for businesses of every size and kind, and we are pleased to be able to offer this new program to ensure that employers are able to hire individuals who are prepared for any scenario that might arise,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Our law enforcement, fire and emergency services training is second to none, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the safety and economic development of our community by offering excellent instruction and preparation for this important job sector.”

The Basic Professional Security Officer class begins September 2, 2021. For more information or to enroll, please contact Michael Register at michael.register@rccc.edu or call 704-216-3516. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Michael Rashad Payne, right, poses with his brother, Eszavion Franklin, left. Payne died in a...
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.
Man arrested after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

Latest News

Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Going against FDA warnings, Arkansas physician gives anti-parasite drug to jail inmates with COVID-19
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Crews were called to a crash early Thursday morning on Queens Road.
One injured after vehicle crashes into a building in Charlotte
One injured after vehicle crashes into a building in Charlotte
One injured after vehicle crashes into a building in Charlotte