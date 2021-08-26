Rowan-Cabarrus Community College introduces Basic Professional Security Officer training program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering a new program that prepares students for employment in the private security profession. The Basic Professional Security Officer program includes instruction and training for several different government and industry certifications, as well as an introduction to local employers through a job fair at the end of the course.

The program covers rules, regulations and standards for employment as a professional security guard in North Carolina, ensuring that students develop the knowledge and skills to carry out the important mission of protecting people, property and information with expertise. Topics and training include fire and emergency medical response, emergency evacuation procedures, de-escalation techniques, ethics and communication, asset protection, controlled substances, patrol procedures, traffic control, legal protocols, and more.

Students in the 96-credit hour program are eligible for tuition coverage through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. GEER, a program of the U.S. Department of Education, allows educational institutions to provide scholarships to eligible students enrolling in high-demand workforce training programs within specific pathways.

At the conclusion of the Basic Professional Security Officer program, students will be invited to attend a job fair where they can meet local and state security employers.

“Professional, well-trained security professionals are critical for businesses of every size and kind, and we are pleased to be able to offer this new program to ensure that employers are able to hire individuals who are prepared for any scenario that might arise,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Our law enforcement, fire and emergency services training is second to none, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the safety and economic development of our community by offering excellent instruction and preparation for this important job sector.”

The Basic Professional Security Officer class begins September 2, 2021. For more information or to enroll, please contact Michael Register at michael.register@rccc.edu or call 704-216-3516. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

