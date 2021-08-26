Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations could lead to rescheduled surgeries at Atrium Health, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with Atrium Health said there may be instances where a patient has to be rescheduled for surgery due to a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Spokesperson Kate Gaier said the delta variant has increased hospitalizations by 800% since the end of June, resulting in fewer beds being available.

“Each facility is monitoring their patient census carefully and making decisions to ensure safety and appropriate capacity,” Gaier said. “There may be instances, as a result, where a patient is rescheduled for a surgical procedure.”

Gaier added this “truly underscores” the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. She said that more than 95% of those hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated.

“Each person getting their vaccine is the best available defense for themselves and the community against further spread,” Gaier said.

