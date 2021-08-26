Reporter notebook: Mourning the loss of one of the “greatest generation”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Patton’s Spearheads they were called,” the grandson of General George Patton told me in 2017, “and what these men did, their spirit, what it was to the American effort and to my grandfather, this is why my grandfather was successful, because you see four men here that just, they put it all on the line, they didn’t give it all because they didn’t die, but they put it all on the line for out country and they’re just the greatest heroes.”

One of those heroes has passed away, and will be laid to rest in Rowan County on Friday. Robert David Kluttz, 97, of Woodleaf passed away on Tuesday, August 24, at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

I met Kluttz in June, 2017. Kluttz, along with Manny Perez, Jack Pritchett, and Jim Deal, all toured the Price of Freedom Museum on that day and met George Patton Waters, the grandson of General George S. Patton, and son of General George S. Patton, IV.

Of all the stories I’ve covered over 30 years, this was one of my favorite. Standing right in front of me, speaking to my camera and microphone were four members of the famed 737 Tank Battalion from World War Two!

The 737 participated in all five of the major battles in Europe (Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes-Alsace, Rhineland, and Central Europe).

During 299 days of actual combat members of the unit were awarded 2 Distinguished Service Crosses, 22 Silver Stars, 188 Bronze Stars, more than 400 purple hearts, and two Croix de Guerre’s.

They were kind of a big deal.

Their conversations with me including these words: ”We had coffee, we hit the line, bingo, I got hit again…bullets on both sides, I came to a little old bush and I got underneath it…well, how many tanks did you get knocked out from under? I had tanks knocked out on both sides of me.”

When Robert, and his comrades-in-arms came home from war, they were involved in their community. Robert worked as a brick contractor and was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, the American Legion, American Legion Baseball Committee, VFW, and Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576.

The bond I saw that day was more than friendship. It’s the result of the shared experience of war, and according to the grandson of one of America’s greatest generals, ‘old blood and guts” was successful because of their heart and spirit.

I was thrilled to be in their company on that day in 2017 and I’ll forever be grateful to them and their families both for their service, and for letting me talk with them. I fully realize that if not for them and many more like them, the freedom I have to do my job would not exist.

Bob’s service is happening at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., with the Rev. Carroll Robinson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Joint Services Honor Guard and Masonic Rites will be performed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to W.G Bill Hefner VA Medical Center Liberty Lane Hospice, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144.

Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Kluttz family with funeral arrangements.

