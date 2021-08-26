NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Raiders acquire LB Denzel Perryman from Panthers

The Carolina Panthers traded Denzel Perryman to Las Vegas for a swap of draft picks.
The Carolina Panthers traded Denzel Perryman to Las Vegas for a swap of draft picks.(WBTV)
By Josh Dubow (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten help at their banged-up linebacker spot by acquiring Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers in a swap of draft picks.

The Raiders will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Carolina and get a seventh-rounder that year and Perryman back in the deal that will be official once Perryman passes a physical.

The Raiders needed help at linebacker after losing both starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) last week to injuries.

Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that both players were likely “going to be out for a while” with Morrow’s injury more serious.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Michael Rashad Payne, right, poses with his brother, Eszavion Franklin, left. Payne died in a...
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.
Man arrested after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

Latest News

Joey Slye went a disappointing 2 for 5 kicking field goals in Wednesday's practice.
Kicking woes continue for Joey Slye in Wednesday’s practice
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford,...
Blaney takes lead on final restart, holds on to win Michigan
South Pointe started their quest to win the Rock Hill City Championship with a victory over...
South Pointe at Northwestern
In the Battle of Buffalo Creek, Shelby would get a 37-14 win over rival Kings Mountain to snap...
Shelby at Kings Mountain