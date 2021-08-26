NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One injured after vehicle crashes into a building in Charlotte

The collision happened on Queens Road near Third Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to an overnight crash in Charlotte.

Medic says one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building.

The collision happened on Queens Road near Third Street.

Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Stay with WBTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Michael Rashad Payne, right, poses with his brother, Eszavion Franklin, left. Payne died in a...
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.
Man arrested after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

Latest News

Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
Car overturns in Sugar Creek Road crash
WBTV set out to find the longest stoplight in Charlotte but it turns out there are a lot of...
Which red light is the longest in Charlotte?
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two of three lanes are closed...
Only one lane open on I-85 NB near exit in Gastonia after truck flips on interstate