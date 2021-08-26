New Walmart distribution center bringing 500 jobs in Iredell Co.

This article has 317 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 35 seconds.

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Walmart will build a new distribution center in Troutman, creating more than 500 full-time jobs.

The announcement was the culmination of a strategic economic development effort supported by the mayor’s office and Iredell County officials.

The new facility will act as a high-velocity fulfillment center that will support the retailer’s growing eCommerce business.

“As online shopping continues to become the norm, our customers rely on Walmart eCommerce to bring them everyday necessities ordered online in a quick, efficient manner, right to their doorstep,” said Jennifer Hritz, senior director of fulfillment, Walmart eCommerce. “These specialized high velocity fulfillment centers are critical to ensuring that our customers have what they need, when they need it. In order to do that it’s critical that we continue to expand our supply chain network and build a talent pipeline that will support those customers for years to come.”

“To be able to offer new, gainful employment to central North Carolina is a huge win for the Town of Troutman and this region,” said Troutman Mayor Teross Young. “We are so excited for the DC to be in our town and the economic opportunities and future growth of this area that is sure to stem from having Walmart’s high velocity fulfillment center in our community. We are excited to welcome Walmart and what this opportunity will mean for our area in terms of economic development.”

Wages for full-time hourly associates typically starting at $17.25 per hour (with bonus opportunities for associates to make an additional $2 an hour for peak only). Positions for the new facility will include Freight Handlers, Environmental Health and Safety, Power Equipment Operator, Administration and Clerical, Maintenance technicians, and other specialized roles.

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree.

Hiring events will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at 192 Murdock Road, Troutman.

Candidates can search open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com

