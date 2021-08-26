New tropical threat emerging in the Atlantic could impact the southeast

This article has 207 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (9/10), the greatest concern today is on a system organizing south 150 miles south of Jamaica.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane Season is Sept. 10. (Source: WBTV)

It will likely be a tropical depression soon and gain strength - perhaps rapidly - over the weekend as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico.

Most model data suggest a landfall in Louisiana, but the timing is still very much in question. It could be as early as Sunday or as late as Monday night.

Based on the environment ahead of it, the storm would more than likely be a hurricane at landfall. Whether a hurricane or a tropical storm, it would be known as Ida, the ninth named storm of the season.

Eventually, some of its rain and severe weather “could” impact the Carolinas during the early to middle part of next week.

However, because there is so much uncertainty at this time regarding several critical issues, there is not a FIRST ALERT in place - just yet. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

