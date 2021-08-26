Morganton hospital breaks its record for COVID hospitalizations

NC DHHS Flu
This week, with the Delta Variant spreading, 39 patients were in the hospital over the weekend.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge Morganton hospital had 36 confirmed positive COVID patients in the hospital.

This week, with the Delta Variant spreading, 39 patients were in the hospital over the weekend.

Wednesday’s total was 38.

“Our ICU is full,” said hospital CEO Kathy Bailey.

The numbers, though, tell just part of the story, according to officials.

Last year, most hospitalizations, they said, involved people 60 years of age and older.

This time, the average age is in the mid-50′s with people as young as in their 20′s and most have not been vaccinated.

“The few vaccinated patients we have are not as sick as the unvaccinated and those that are here are because of other medical conditions,” said Bailey. 

At the Health Department, officials are seeing an increase in people wanting to be tested and vaccinated.

They’ve seen an increase in positive cases there as well.

County-wide, there are 982 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

The virus continues to spread quickly, said Nursing Director Valerie Kelly,  and added that many have a common element.

“People go about their business when they are sick,” she said.

Kelly says anyone who feels ill, be it a suspected COVID case or anything else, should stay home and away from others. That could make a difference, she said.

