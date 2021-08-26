Molly’s Kids Meet Michael Lester, diagnosed with cancer 4 days before his 18th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Lester was diagnosed with cancer, four days before his 18th birthday.

It’s a tough story for this teenager who can no longer attend school because of Ewing sarcoma. His mom, Kimberly Cutler, says he had ten rounds of radiation, a bone marrow biopsy, and “24 rounds of the hardest chemo treatment you can get.”

“Lots of tears and emotions the past few months,” she said. “I don’t think people realize how pediatric cancer impacts so many kids, and then how it also affects all of their families, as we take our kids to doctors, appointments, treatments, and watch them fight.”

Michael, who was born and raised in North Carolina, moved to Alabama a couple years ago. He has a 21-year-old sister who still lives in Stony Point, North Carolina (a small town in both Alexander and Iredell Counties). He told his mom his pain started in his stomach. His mom said the first doctor in Alabama called it constipation. After the pain didn’t go away, his mom drove him back to North Carolina to take him to his old doctor in Taylorsville. That doctor said it was kidney stones.

“They gave him medicine,” she said. “But after he finished the medicine the pain was still stabbing him in his stomach. So, we went back to that same doctor. This time they sent him to Iredell Memorial Hospital. They’re the ones who found the mass. Unfortunately, it was Ewing sarcoma.”

For those not familiar with this cancer, it most often occurs in and around the bones, and usually in children and young adults.

Kimberly calls it a “journey we hope to get through, but one we’ll never forget.”

“He has gone through the treatments surprisingly well,” Kimberly said. “He is taking it all like a champ. He did get a staph infection and had to be hospitalized for six long days. We, in fact, have been in five different hospitals now in three different states for various treatments, including pain management at Wake Forest. We’re just trying to get through.”

Some of our amazing #MollysKids stories are just an awareness that these diagnoses happen, even when they’re described as “extremely rare.” If you Google Ewing sarcoma, that’s how it’s described: “Extremely rare.” And yet, here is Michael. Kimberly said she reached out because she just wanted us to know: Kids are fighting all the time.

“It’s a world you don’t ask to be in,” she said. “No one wants this club membership. Then suddenly you’re in the middle of it and wondering why no one on the outside realizes how many families are on the inside of this group, fighting so hard.”

We’re listening, Kimberly.

Tell your son to keep fighting and please, keep us updated.

#MollysKids

