Man convicted once of murder in Rowan now back in jail on drug charges

Frederick Broadway, 33, of Salisbury, NC, was taken into custody after a month-long narcotics...
Frederick Broadway, 33, of Salisbury, NC, was taken into custody after a month-long narcotics investigation.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, Frederick Broadway, 33, of Pond St. in Salisbury, was taken into custody after a month-long narcotics investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU).

The investigation began after the Sheriff’s Office received information that Broadway was trafficking suspected narcotics.

During this investigation, Broadway sold under-cover narcotics officers a total of 43 grams of suspected heroin, as well as 57 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. During the subsequent arrest of Broadway, he was also found to have been in possession of a loaded firearm, as well as a 50 round drum-style magazine and an additional large-capacity magazine.

Broadway is a convicted felon with felony convictions including: robbery, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a gun on educational property, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a counterfeit instrument, and second degree murder.

Broadway spent eleven years in prison for the second degree murder conviction, and was released in January of 2020. Broadway is also a validated gang member according to the Department of Corrections.

On Wednesday, Broadway was charged with: seven counts of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Broadway received a total of $500,000 secured bond, and is currently being held in the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

