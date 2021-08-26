NC DHHS Flu
Low to mid 90s continue for the rest of the week

First Alert Weather: A few isolated showers and storms are possible for your Thursday afternoon
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated showers and storms are possible for your Thursday afternoon, mainly confined to the mountains.

Afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 90s across the Piedmont to lower 80s in the mountains.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Temperatures in the 90s for the afternoon hours.
  • Keep your umbrella in your vehicle for the afternoon and evening hours.
  • In the Atlantic, a tropical depression may form toward the end of the week.
Jason Myers Wednesday evening forecast
Jason Myers Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

Rain showers and thunderstorms will diminish early tonight with some patchy fog possible overnight.

Temperatures will start off mild for Thursday morning with lower 70s in the Piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains.

Isolated storms redevelop for Thursday with the best chance during the afternoon and evening hours and are confined mainly to the foothills and mountains.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and another hot and muggy day.

A stray shower or storm is possible, yet most of us should stay dry with lower 90s returning.

The weekend looks to remain hot, with high temperatures hovering in the low to mid-90s for the afternoon, and a few isolated, late-day storms possible.

Looking at the tropics, there are three weather disturbances in the Atlantic, that may take on more tropical characteristics by the end of the week.

A tropical depression is possible by the end of the week; and some weather models develop a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico for next week with possible impacts for the Carolinas.

There are still a lot of questions as to how these disturbances will develop, yet we will continue to keep a close watch on everything. The next name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is “Ida.”

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

